Jimmy Fallon terrorizes Fred Armisen with that creepy Timothée Chalamet doll

Timothée Chalamet: Gifted French-American actor, brooding Lady Bird heartthrob, and — after his latest “appearance” on The Tonight Show — star of your darkest nightmares.

The 23-year-old actor’s likeness stole the spotlight on Tuesday’s episode of the long-running talk show, as host Jimmy Fallon revealed he purchased a horrifying doll made in Chalamet’s likeness after its maker listed the creation on eBay for $122,795 earlier this year (and subsequently went viral on the internet).

Fallon proceeded to show off his ventriloquism skills, giving the puppet a French accent as the pair conversed about the Tonight Show book club and, later, sang a duet with guest (and Los Espookys star) Fred Armisen.

Unfortunately for Armisen, the Chalamet doll has a problem with the title of the actor’s new HBO series, and suggests the show should instead have a French title instead of a Spanish one. They make amends by singing a song celebrating “life,” which “is for everyone,” according to the hilariously improvised lyrics.

Watch Chalamet haunt The Tonight Show in the videos above. Sweet dreams!

