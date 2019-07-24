Everything coming to Netflix in August 2019: The Dark Crystal prequel, Rocky, and more

August is coming up, which means it’s once again time for the monthly cycle of Netflix programming to change again. Titles like Scarface and Good Will Hunting may be departing the streaming platform with the advent of the new month, but others are coming in.
The August offerings include the return of the first five Rocky movies to the platform, as well as a bevy of Netflix originals. Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrives next month with Geena Davis in tow. GLOW, which recently earned another Emmy nomination for Betty Gilpin, also returns for a third season in August — and it also includes a role for Davis. August is not only going to be a good month for Netflix-watching Geena Davis fans, but also for fans of animated Nickelodeon shows from the ’90s and early 2000s: Both Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim are getting follow-up specials.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this August.
Available Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Available Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Available Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Available Aug. 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
Available Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Available Aug. 8
Dollar
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
Available Aug. 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Available Aug. 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Available Aug. 14
The 100: Season 6
Available Aug. 15
Cannon Busters
Available Aug. 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
MINDHUNTER: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
Available Aug. 17
The Punisher (2004)
Available Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free
Available Aug. 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
Available Aug. 22
Love Alarm
Available Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
Available Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Available Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
Available Aug. 30
The A List
Carole & Tuesday
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
La Grande Classe
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
Available Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
