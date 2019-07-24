Everything coming to Netflix in August 2019: The Dark Crystal prequel, Rocky, and more

Image zoom Everett Collection; Ali Goldstein/Netflix; Kevin Baker/Netflix

August is coming up, which means it’s once again time for the monthly cycle of Netflix programming to change again. Titles like Scarface and Good Will Hunting may be departing the streaming platform with the advent of the new month, but others are coming in.

The August offerings include the return of the first five Rocky movies to the platform, as well as a bevy of Netflix originals. Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrives next month with Geena Davis in tow. GLOW, which recently earned another Emmy nomination for Betty Gilpin, also returns for a third season in August — and it also includes a role for Davis. August is not only going to be a good month for Netflix-watching Geena Davis fans, but also for fans of animated Nickelodeon shows from the ’90s and early 2000s: Both Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim are getting follow-up specials.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this August.

Available Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Available Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Available Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Available Aug. 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Available Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Available Aug. 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Available Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Available Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Available Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6

Available Aug. 15

Cannon Busters

Available Aug. 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Available Aug. 17

The Punisher (2004)

Available Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

Available Aug. 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Available Aug. 22

Love Alarm

Available Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Available Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Available Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Available Aug. 30

The A List

Carole & Tuesday

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Available Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Related content: