Netflix cancels Designated Survivor and Tuca & Bertie

Designated Survivor is canceled… again.

Netflix has decided not to renew the Kiefer Sutherland political thriller, which the streaming service picked up for a third season after ABC axed it in 2018. The show starred Sutherland as a cabinet secretary who became President of the United States after a terrorist attack killed everyone else in the line of succession.

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication, and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman.”

Netflix also canceled the animated comedy Tuca & Bertie after only one season. The show, created by BoJack Horseman designer Lisa Hanawalt, followed an odd-couple pair of bird-woman besties (voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong) on often-surreal misadventures. Tuca & Bertie was highly acclaimed by critics, including EW’s Darren Franich, who included the show on his mid-year top 10 TV shows of 2019.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

Netflix famously does not disclose viewership numbers for most shows, so its rationale for canceling these particular series is unclear. The existing seasons of both shows will remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future.

