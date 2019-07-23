What to Watch on Tuesday: Camille goes after Kyle and Teddi at the Beverly Hills Housewives reunion

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

In Part 2 of the reunion, Andy grills Teddi about her role in Puppygate, which ultimately led to the conflict between Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit, and then LVP and BFF Kyle. Kyle, Dorit, and Erika defend themselves against tabloid headlines and questions about plastic surgery and more, while Lisa opens up about her possible issues with food. But tensions really run high with Camille on the couch. Camille goes after Kyle and Teddi’s friendship, which she called “creepy” in a tweet, and tries to defend what many called “two-faced” action this season — agreeing with the ladies about LVP’s behavior but not speaking up to her when the opportunity presented itself. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Cash Pad

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CNBC

Series Debut

On Cash Pad, engaged stars of The Bachelorette season 12 JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers put their unexpected experience as house flippers to the test. The couple is partnering with homeowners to transform unutilized properties — ranging from a decrepit shipping container to a rundown Airstream — into money-making cash pads. In the series debut, JoJo and Jordan work with Stonewall, Texas, empty-nesters to convert a vacant cottage into an upscale rental in the romantic heart of wine country. —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent — NBC

Good Trouble — Freeform

10 p.m.

Pose — FX



10:30 p.m.

Miz & Mrs — USA

*times are ET and subject to change