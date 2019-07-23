College Admissions Scandal
22 featured stories since

Lifetime announces docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly

By Rosy Cordero
July 23, 2019 at 04:08 PM EDT
Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lifetime announced a docuseries about disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday. Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will follow Epstein who is accused of sex-trafficking girls as young as 14 in Florida and New York.

After pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a person under 18 for prostitution in Florida, Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in jail and was required to register as a sex offender. Epstein — who in the past has counted Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew as associates — was most recently arrested on July 6 and is currently being held at the at Lower Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan without bail.

Also on the roster for the network:

  • A 4-hour follow-up to their highly praised documentary about R. Kelly, Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath
  • A partnership with Wendy Williams on a biopic and companion documentary
  • A telepic about the real-life college admissions scandal that saw celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin arrested in connection to the case, fast-tracked to debut in fall 2019
  • The Patsy & Loretta movie based on the friendship between Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn will debut on October 19

Related content:

Skip
College Admissions Scandal
22 featured stories since
Lori Loughlin's daughter said her parents taught her 'hard work pays off' before alleged scam
3/12/2019
Could Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman go to prison for alleged college admissions scam?
3/12/2019
Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among those charged in college admissions cheating scandal
3/11/2019
Felicity Huffman released on $250,000 bond in college admissions scandal
3/13/2019
Late-night hosts tackle Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman college scam: 'I'm so disappointed in you, Aunt Becky'
3/12/2019
Lori Loughlin to be released on $1,000,000 bond after college admissions scandal arrest
3/13/2019
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin after college admissions scandal
3/14/2019
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives character paid $15,000 to get her young twins into private school
3/14/2019
Hallmark Channel pulls When Calls the Heart episode in wake of Lori Loughlin firing
3/14/2019
Lori Loughlin reportedly not expected to return to Fuller House in wake of college admissions scandal
3/15/2019
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives costar Nicollette Sheridan calls college admissions scandal 'disgraceful'
3/18/2019
Candace Cameron Bure pledges 'family sticks together' following costar Lori Loughlin's arrest
3/24/2019
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty, admits 'deep regret and shame' over involvement in Operation Varsity Blues
4/8/2019
Lori Loughlin, others indicted for money laundering charge in college cheating scandal
4/9/2019
Hallmark sets When Calls the Heart return date — with Lori Loughlin edited out
4/10/2019
Hallmark renews When Calls the Heart for season 7 without Lori Loughlin
4/13/2019
Lori Loughlin and husband plead not guilty in college admissions case
4/15/2019
College admissions scandal being developed into a limited series by Annapurna Television
5/7/2019
Felicity Huffman could get fours months in prison after formally pleading guilty in college admissions case
5/13/2019
John Stamos on Lori Loughlin legal woes, her possible return to final season of Fuller House
6/24/2019
Felicity Huffman's delayed film Otherhood gets first trailer
7/10/2019
Lifetime announces docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly
7/23/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST