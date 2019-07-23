Lifetime announces docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly

Image zoom Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lifetime announced a docuseries about disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday. Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will follow Epstein who is accused of sex-trafficking girls as young as 14 in Florida and New York.

After pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a person under 18 for prostitution in Florida, Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in jail and was required to register as a sex offender. Epstein — who in the past has counted Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew as associates — was most recently arrested on July 6 and is currently being held at the at Lower Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan without bail.

Also on the roster for the network:

A 4-hour follow-up to their highly praised documentary about R. Kelly, Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath

A partnership with Wendy Williams on a biopic and companion documentary

A telepic about the real-life college admissions scandal that saw celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin arrested in connection to the case, fast-tracked to debut in fall 2019

The Patsy & Loretta movie based on the friendship between Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn will debut on October 19

