Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie crash Jimmy Kimmel's monologue

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood main trio — that would be Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie — didn’t have time to sit down for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel Monday night, what with their film premiere happening across the street. But they did stroll through the studio of Jimmy Kimmel Live to crash the host’s monologue real quick.

First came Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino film. Kimmel’s audience erupted in applause as the actress used his stage as a shortcut to get to the premiere across the street.

Then came Pitt, who plays stunt man Cliff Booth. And it was the same deal: quick wave to the crowd, quick mention of having to get to the premiere, and then he was gone.

DiCaprio, however, came with an added surprise. He stopped by to invite Kimmel’s audience to the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows the Revenant star’s Rick Dalton character, a faded television actor trying to strike fame on film with his long-time stunt double.

Kimmel, knowing how passionate DiCaprio is about the environment, called back, “Oh, and good luck with the ocean.”

