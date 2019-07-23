Janelle Monae replacing Julia Roberts in Homecoming season 2

Homecoming‘s best surprise twist may have been saved for season 2: singer/actress/fashion queen Janelle Monae will take over as the the lead for the next season of Amazon’s paranoia thriller, replacing previous star Julia Roberts.

Monae will play “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.”

Image zoom

Roberts, who only signed a one-year deal, will return as an executive producer of the series along with season 1’s Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

It’s unclear if any of the previous cast members, including Stephan James or Bobby Cannavale, will return for the second season. Homecoming 2.0 will begin shooting later this year.

