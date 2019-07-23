Zim and Gir are back in Netflix's new Invader Zim movie teaser

Just listen to that laugh. It’s the laugh of someone who’s been written off as a laughing stock. It’s the laugh of someone who everyone thought would never make a comeback. It’s the laugh of someone who finally did come back and is more glorious than ever. It’s the laugh of Zim.

And then there’s Gir.

The new teaser for Netflix and Nickelodeon’s Invader Zim movie, the 90-minute Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, comes with the news that the green-skin, bug-eyed Irken alien and his dim-witted but such-a-good-boy robot Gir will return on Aug. 16. The only one not excited about that is Zim’s A.I. computer.

You asked for it, so we’re delivering a fresh order of doom right to your doorstep. Zim is back. pic.twitter.com/VePp3kfFUa — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 23, 2019

Written and executive produced by Invader Zim creator Jhonen Vasquez, Enter the Florpus sees what happens when Zim loses confidence for the first time in his life.

Fans of the cartoon, which aired in the early-to-mid ’00s, already knew that his mission from Irken overlords The Almighty Tallest was a joke. In an attempt to get rid of this overzealous, over-dramatic, often self-destructive, pint-sized minion, they sent him on a “secret mission” to a mysterious planet. Zim took his invasion of earth super seriously, often times to his own detriment, but in the new movie, he is finally dealing with the fact that The Almighty Tallest have no intention of coming to earth.

For the human boy Dib, Zim’s alien-obsessed nemesis, this is just the opportunity he’s been waiting for.

New stills from Enter the Florpus see Zim looking irked at his Irken leaders, as well as another slight problem with the humans.

Richard Horvitz returns as the voice of Zim, along with Rikki Simons (the voice of Gir) and Andy Berman (the voice of Dib). Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland joins the voice cast for the movie.

Melissa Fahn, Rodger Bumpass, Jhonen Vasquez, Wally Wingert, Kevin McDonald, Olivia d’Abo, Eric Bauza, Breehn Burns, Fred Tatasciore, Jenny Goldberg, Mo Collins, and Michael McDonald also feature.

Invader Zim is just one of multiple Nickelodeon staples getting revivals.

Netflix will also premiere Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, a new movie picking up after the events of the original series, this Aug. 9. Rugrats, Hey, Arnold!, Legends of the Hidden Temple, and All That also live on in various forms.

On the big screen, Nickelodeon is developing live-action Dora the Explorer and Rugrats.

