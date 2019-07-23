Looking for Alaska type Book Genre Fiction

After more than 10 years of waiting, it’s time to fall in love with Looking For Alaska.

John Green‘s award-winning young adult novel is the latest to get the adaptation treatment, and Hulu’s eight-episode limited series from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (aka the brilliant minds behind juggernaut teen dramas The O.C. and Gossip Girl) is going to make you feel like an uncertain teenager all over again (whether you want to or not!).

Set in the early ’00s, Looking For Alaska tells the story of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), who enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life and find his “great perhaps” when his life at home with his parents just isn’t cutting it. As soon as he arrives as Culver Creek Prep, he meets and falls in love with a confident, mysterious girl, Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). But after an unexpected tragedy, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth and make sense of it while learning some incredibly important lessons about life, love and the art of letting go.

EW has your exclusive first look at Miles and Alaska’s first connection that is sure to excite anyone who’s read Looking For Alaska, as the two characters come to life onscreen for the first time after more than a decade of attempts to adapt the novel. Plus, we’re also exclusively debuting the first look at Miles’ roommate, the fast-talking Chip “The Colonel” Martin (Denny Love), gifted hip-hop emcee friend Takumi Hikohito (Jay Lee), intimidating Dean Starnes nicknamed “The Eagle” (Timothy Simons) and more of the various characters living at Culver Creek Prep.

Check out the first photos below:

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Looking For Alaska premieres Friday, Oct. 18 on Hulu.

Related content: