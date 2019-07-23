“I’m a killer and a chef.”

Those words from Snoop Dogg and the Higher Brothers’ new single in the trailer for Wu Assassins perfectly sums up Netflix’s upcoming supernatural martial arts series.

EW has the exclusive first look at The Raid star Iko Uwais as a chef who becomes much more than that. Also starring Katheryn Winninck (Vikings), Byron Mann (Skyscraper), and Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3), Wu Assassins premieres Aug. 8.

Here’s the official description: “Wu Assassins follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the ‘Wu Xing.’ After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.”

Image zoom Netflix

Wu Assassins beings streaming Aug. 8 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: