What to Watch on Monday: The men tell all (and tell OFF Luke P.) on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s time for the guys to tell all as we near the end of the 15th season of The Bachelorette. And they have a lot to tell, specifically about Luke P., who Hannah sent packing last week before the two even made it to their Fantasy Suite in Greece. This week, though, we see their final standoff on the island paradise, and then he gets to tell his side of the story to host Christ Harrison. And that is when the other guys (finally!) end up speaking their mind, exploding into what ABC describes as “the vitriolic outburst they have been holding back all season long.”

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior (Atlanta qualifiers) — NBC

9 p.m.

The Code (season finale) — CBS



10 p.m.

The Hills: New Beginnings — MTV

*times are ET and subject to change