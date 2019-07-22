Jason Dohring shares his reaction to that shocking Veronica Mars finale

Warning: This post contains a major spoiler from the finale of the Veronica Mars revival. Read at your own risk!

After years of being the will-they-won’t-be couple at the center of Veronica Mars, Logan and Veronica got their happy ending … until they didn’t.

In the season 4 finale, Veronica and Logan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at City Hall. Keith was there. Wallace was there. It was a seemingly perfect day. Until Veronica realized that the Neptune bomber had one more trick up his sleeve, and before she could warn Logan, he went to move her car. Seconds later, the car exploded with Logan inside.

When the Veronica Mars cast stopped through EW’s Comic-Con studio, they shared their reaction to the shocking finale. “I was crushed for like three days,” Jason Dohring says. “[Show creator Rob Thomas] said, ‘We’re going to shed the teenage drama aspect of the show. In an ideal world, I’d like to think [that] after building this relationship, maybe they’re right for each other so there’s not maybe a scenario where he can go off and be somewhere else where they don’t kind of keep coming together off and on. And Veronica does best as this underdog.’ And I think that at the end of the show, you really see her determination where she can pick herself up off the floor no matter what and continue and I think that that’s what the show is, so beautifully led by Kristen.”

Francis Capra chimes in to say that he shares that “we were all heartbroken” sentiment about the news. But, as Bell sums it up, “This show really is the new, if I’ll say it, Game of Thrones,” she jokes. “Anyone could die at any moment.”

Watch the cast discuss the shocker in the video above.

Related content: