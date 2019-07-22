Kid Cudi bringing next album to Netflix with adult animated series

Image zoom Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Recording artist and actor Kid Cudi has partnered with prolific TV producer Kenya Barris (black-ish) and for his new album’s unorthodox rollout on Netflix.

The 35-year-old singer-rapper’s upcoming LP, Entergalactic, will serve as the creative foundation for a new project on the streaming giant, billed as an “adult animated music series.”

Following a young man played by Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) on his journey to discover love, the program is set to showcase music from the new album throughout its narrative.

How to Make It in America‘s Ian Edelman will write and executive-produce the series alongside Kid Cudi, with Barris executive-producing through his production company, Khalabo Ink Society.

Barris recently signed an overall deal at Netflix, which also includes a planned family sitcom, Black Excellence, starring Rashida Jones in an “irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture.”

Kid Cudi will next join HBO’s Luca Guadagnino-directed series We Are Who We Are alongside Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga.

A release date and further casting details for Entergalactic have yet to be announced.

