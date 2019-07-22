You can now buy Central Perk coffee in honor of Friends 25th anniversary

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Friends fans can bring the flavors of Central Perk right into their own homes, just in time for the show’s 25th anniversary. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf announced Monday that it has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a special collection of coffee and tea inspired by the sitcom, named after the gang’s favorite hangout.

Forget about having to trust your precious java order with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston)! Grab a giant mug and fill it yourself with Central Perk Medium Roast, Central Perk Dark Roast, or a black tea simply named Central Perk Tea.

Image zoom Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For days when you want to get out of the house, Coffee Bean locations will serve specialty drinks for a limited time inspired by all your favorite characters. Until Aug. 27, per a press release, you can order:

The Joey (Mango Cold Brew Tea) – The sweet, juicy flavor of mango pairs with a fruity cold brew tea for an enticing and seductive treat that is sure to turn heads just like Joey Tribbiani’s and ask, “How you doin’?”

The Monica (Midnight Mocha Cold Brew) – Cold brew perfection is here. Rich, dark chocolate syrup combined with our bold, 20-hour steeped cold brew creates precisely balanced flavors of coffee and chocolate for perfectionists like Monica Geller.

The Rachel (Matcha Latte) – Indulge yourself like Rachel Green, with the lightly sweetened blend of ceremonial grade matcha with our silky vanilla powder and milk. Perfect for the trendsetters and matcha enthusiasts alike.

The Ross (Classic Flat White) – No awkwardness here, this beverage is sophisticated and sleek, just how Ross Geller wants to be. Freshly pulled espresso shots finished with lightly aerated milk, makes for a sweet, velvety refreshment. Get ready to be taken seriously.

The Chandler (Caramel Coconut Latte) – It won’t be hard to commit to this drink. A blend of creamy coconut and toasted caramel infused with our extroverted espresso that not even Chandler Bing can say no to.

The Phoebe (Cookies and Cream Ice Blended) – The combination of sweet, creamy vanilla, a splash of espresso and chocolate cookie pieces that is guaranteed to put a pep in your step and have you singing just like Phoebe Buffay.

Friends debuted in 1994 and continues to be a fan favorite. The Emmy Award-winning comedy ran for 10 seasons on NBC, and continues to be watched in syndication and via Netflix — but it won’t be for much longer. Earlier this month, it was announced that the sitcom will officially leave Netflix in early 2020, and will move to WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Related content: