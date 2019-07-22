Get a first look at six new Lifetime Christmas movies for 2019

Image zoom Lifetime

If it feels like just last week that EW was telling you that Lifetime was backing up a serious sleigh with more than two dozen new original Christmas movies, that makes sense. It was. But this week we come with visuals — a first peek under the tree at six of those movies.

Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday campaign, which runs seven days a week from Oct. 25 to Dec. 25, will unleash 28 Yuletide films. This certainly ups its commitment to the increasingly competitive holiday movie genre; last year it offered up 18 flicks, which placed it only behind the two-headed Hallmark giant (Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries). Here’s what you need to know about the first half-dozen, which features Melissa Joan Hart as an event coordinator, Tia Mowry-Hardrict as an antique store owner, and another One Tree Hill reunion, and Marie Osmond just singing her holiday heart out on the stage.

Christmas Reservations

Stars: Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira, Ted McGinley, Michael Gross, Markie Post

Official logline: “It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart, (Chavira) now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love.”

Image zoom Lifetime

A Very Vintage Christmas

Stars: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch, Patricia Richardson

Official logline: “The Christmas lights are up and shoppers are flooding the quaint town of Mountain View, including one special store, Very Vintage Antiques. The shop’s owner, Dodie (Mowry-Hardrict), is a hopeless romantic and absolutely one of a kind, similar to the pieces in her shop. When Dodie finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos chronicling a timeless romantic union, she makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. Dodie manages to persuade the handsome new tenant, Edward (Hutch), at the listed address to help her with her search. Will they find the true owner and true love on their adventure?”

Image zoom Bonnie Marquette/Lifetime

A Christmas Wish

Stars: Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Megan Park, Cristian de la Fuente, Pam Grier

Official logline: “Every December, in the small town of Cedar Falls, a wooden box is placed in the town square as a Christmas tradition for people to write their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box, in order to have the wish granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) decides to slip in a wish in the box for her sister Faith (Burton) to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if her wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton).”

Image zoom Lifetime

Radio Christmas

Stars: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Michael Xavier, Tim Reid, Belinda Montgomery

Official logline: “When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to increase her numbers and get promoted outside of Radio Christmas – a year-round Christmas station, Kara seeks to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, an anonymous benefactor that saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love and of course, Christmas.”

Image zoom Lifetime

Christmas in Vermont (working title)

Stars: Kyla Pratt, Ed Ruttle, Rachael McLaren

Official logline: “After Emma (Pratt) finds her college boyfriend’s engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop, her sister Bronwyn (McLaren) believes it is a sign, and decides to secretly play cupid by sending Emma to the same bed and breakfast in Vermont that Fletcher (Ruttle) is staying at one week before Christmas. However, upon arrival, Emma is not only shocked to bump into her first love after all these years, but also his vivacious daughter. Throughout the week, the two fight their feelings for one another as they plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.”

Image zoom Natalie Cass/Lifetime

The Road Home for Christmas

Stars: Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond

Official logline: “Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Sokoloff) and Wes (Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing onstage in Nashville with music royalty (Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together.”

