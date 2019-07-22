Elizabeth Tulloch will return as Lois Lane in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Worlds may live and worlds may die in the Arrowverse’s upcoming crossover, but at least someone will be there to tell the story.

EW has exclusively learned that Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise her role as Lois Lane in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will also feature Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman. Not only that, but we’ll also meet Clark and Lois’ child in the five-hour, multiverse-threatening event. (Fingers crossed the Arrowverse follows DC Comics canon and it’s a boy named Jon!)

Tulloch made her debut as the iconic Daily Planet reporter in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, appearing in The Flash and Supergirl hours. At the end of the topsy-turvy three-parter, Clark and Lois moved to Argo City, the last remnant of Krypton, because Lois was pregnant and they wanted her to give birth there, away from Earth’s yellow sun.

Image zoom Shane Harvey/The CW

Overall, “Crisis” is shaping up to be pretty super event. In addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch’s returns, current Legends of Tomorrow cast member/former Superman Returns star Brandon Routh will suit up as a version of Superman, wearing a suit based on Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come design, and Supergirl’s Jon Cryer will return as Lex Luthor.

Other “Crisis” casting news out of San Diego Comic-Con included: The Flash’s Tom Cavanagh will play Pariah, a pivotal character from the game-changing DC Comics event upon which the crossover is based, and the Monitor actor LaMonica Garrett will appear as the crossover’s big bad, the Anti-Monitor.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” — which includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman — will air in the winter over two months.

