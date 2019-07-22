See the emotional trailer for Dog the Bounty Hunter's new show with his late wife, Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter, a.k.a. Duane Chapman, is back to tracking down fugitives, but he’s coming at them with a heavy heart.

WGN America announced on Friday that Dog’s Most Wanted, will debut on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. Duane and his wife, Beth Chapman, along with the Dirty Dozen, embark on various manhunts to locate some severely wanted fugitives from the law. But on the road to justice, there is heartbreak, as this new series also chronicles Beth’s fierce fight with cancer, one that she ultimately lost. (She died on June 26.)

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” said Duane in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

An ex-con who became a top bounty hunter, Duane and Beth headlined the A&E hit reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 to 2012. He and Beth starred in CMT’s 2013-2015 spin-off Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and returned to A&E with the 2017 two-hour special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which chronicled her battle with throat cancer. The first trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted arrived less than two weeks before her death, and WGN America released a new one with Friday’s revelation of the debut date.

Check out the trailer above to see Duane and Beth speak both poignantly and bluntly about her fight. “I love her, and I’ll do anything for her,” asserts Duane. “Once you find out that it’s an incurable lung cancer, there’s no stage 5,” Beth says, later adding: “If I’m going to die, I’m going to die in my boots.”

