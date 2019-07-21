Young Justice season 4 is officially a go

Image zoom DC/Warner Bros.

Hot off the Comic-Con presses comes even more news from the DC Universe streaming platform.

Young Justice season 4 is officially happening. In fact, it’s already in production. So say producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, who came out for the show’s panel in San Diego on Saturday night and screened an all-new episode of Young Justice: Outsiders.

Featuring a roster of younger heroes like Superboy, Miss Martian, Dick Grayson, Kid Flash, and Aqualad, Young Justice aired on Cartoon Network but was canceled with its second season, which climaxed with a finale that aired in March 2013. The series went on to cult-like status and, in 2016, the powers that be at DC gave it new life with a season 3 renewal.

Dubbed Young Justice: Outsiders, the show’s new season debuted on the DC Universe platform in January 2019 with new characters (like Cassandra Savage and Halo) and the continuing story involving Vandal Savage and Darkseid’s forces.

Earlier in the day, Doom Patrol and Titans, two other series on DC Universe, were renewed for second seasons.

Related content: