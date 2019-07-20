Westworld type TV Show Network HBO Genre Sci-fi,

Westworld is giving a deep-dive look at its mysterious third season.

The HBO future-shock drama series unveiled a stunning first full trailer for its next itieration at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, and the trailer provocatively included a look at a new World War II Third Reich theme park setting (so, yes: Nazi robots).

The new season picks up in the aftermath of the android host rebellion and escape from the Wild West theme park into the real world. Newcomer to the show Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) plays a construction worker in near-future Los Angeles with a robot co-worker named George who meets the vengeful fugitive host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

“Some people were born into privilege some and some are born into poverty,” Paul says. “Caleb was born into a complicated thing … He’s just trying to survive in the world and sometimes he has to do bad things.”

In the new trailer, we also see the return of Ed Harris’ all-too-human Man in Black who was last seen trapped and imprisoned in the testing loop. There’s also Thandie Newton’s host Maeve in the World War II setting, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard sporting a rather dramatic new look, Luke Hemsworth’s security officer Stubbs and Tessa Thompson’s cool corporate player Charlotte (or, more likely, Dolores as Charlotte).

Wood revealed that Teddy (James Marsden) is definitely gone (“[Dolores] regrets it,” she notes), leaving Dolores more alone than ever. “She’s a fish out of water this season,” Wood says. “She’s taken these mysterious pearls with her, we dont know who they are or who is in [Charlotte] but she’s basically taking on the entire world single-handedly, which is a lonely experience. But she’s still full of surprises.”

The new season will explore “the ways in which inequality is increasingly driven by these tools we’re all kind of addicted to at the same time,” Wright teased. “[Technology] is creating job displacement and income disparity and the concentration of wealth … that’s something we increasingly focused on as we worked on this — the social and economic impact these technologies are having … so to answer the question of when this story takes place, it takes place now.”

Westworld returns in 2020.