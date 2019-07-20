Every original Veronica Mars character who returned for Hulu's revival

Image zoom Michael Desmond/Hulu

Warning: spoilers ahead for Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival. Read on at your own risk!

A lot has happened in the five years since the Veronica Mars movie came out in 2014 and even more has happened in the 12 years since the cult-classic aired its last new episode on TV. But thanks to Hulu, we now have a whole new season to obsess over with a dangerous mystery to solve with our favorite plucky gumshoe played by Kristen Bell, and it feels like no time has passed at all when the first episode picks up.

Veronica may not be a teen private eye anymore, but she’s still the same determined, strong, wise-cracking investigator she’s always been. Now, she’s just a little older … and maybe not much wiser. But when a bomber starts targeting Neptune with the goal of killing the Spring Break economy, there’s no one better suited to take on the case than Veronica.

And Bell isn’t the only character reprising her role from the original Veronica Mars for the new season. EW rounded up every single original Veronica Mars character who appears in Hulu’s eight-episode revival. From major players to surprising guest stars to one-off cameos, check out the full list below.

Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell)

This one’s pretty obvious. You can’t have Veronica Mars without the titular P.I., now can you?

Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni)

Veronica’s dad is also back for all eight episodes of the new season, but he’s not better than ever. In fact, his health has never been worse. He’s still feeling the effects of his car crash from the movie and the prognosis isn’t looking good.

Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring)

Over a decade of back-and-forth has finally paid off for LoVe, as Logan and Veronica are officially together when the new season begins. In fact, things are going so well for these two that they’re even living together. Hopefully, the happiness lasts for all eight episodes.

Big Dick Casablancas (David Starzyk)

The corrupt real estate tycoon is back in Neptune after serving time in Chino, but he maybe hasn’t learned any lessons from his past crimes. Expect Big Dick to drive a lot of this season’s story through his shady deals with his right-hand man, Clyde (J.K. Simmons).

Wallace Fennel (Percy Daggs III)

Veronica’s BFF doesn’t really get much to do in the new season besides serve as a stark juxtaposition against Veronica’s unstable life. Wallace is married with a kid and a steady job with a beautiful home. He’s gone full adult whereas Veronica … took her own path through life. It’s still great to see these friends spending time together thought.

Dick Casablancas (Ryan Hansen)

In all the years since we last saw Dick, he hasn’t changed one bit. He’s still abrasive, loud, offensive and narcissistic, but it’s why we love (to hate) him. When the new season begins, he’s celebrating the release of his big Hollywood action movie, because of course.

Liam Fitzpatrick (Rodney Rowland)

The career criminal of Neptune also hasn’t changed at all since he was last seen. The Irish-Catholic gangster is still running a criminal organization when the new season begins, and he’s still just as formidable and volatile as you remember.

Weevil (Francis Capra)

Veronica’s former enemy turned friend turned enemy again had the chance to turn his life around and go legit. But the events of the movie saw him turning back to a life of crime after washing his hands of it all. He’s the leader of the PCH biker gang once more. But is there hope for redemption for him this season?

Tim Foyle (James Jordan)

Veronica’s T.A. at Hearst who murdered the Dean is back in a cameo for Hulu’s revival, and he hasn’t lost any of his hatred of Veronica over the years.

Mercer Hayes (Ryan Devlin)

Another friendly face that Veronica put behind bars who returns for the new season is Mercer Hayes, aka the Hearst College rapist. We haven’t seen him since he almost raped Veronica, was arrested and saw Logan walking towards him menacingly, having gotten arrested on purpose to get in the same room as Mercer to beat him up. He hasn’t lost any of his bravado or narcissism, and he’s going to make you hate him even more than you already do in his short scene in the revival.

Leo D’Amato (Max Greenfield)

Veronica’s old flame used to be a deputy for Neptune PD, but he’s traded in his khakis for a suit and FBI badge. When the Neptune bombings escalate, he’s called back into town to work the case, which is why he crosses paths with Veronica once again. But are they just having a working relationship, or is it something more?

Vinnie Van Lowe (Ken Marino)

No major case in Neptune would be complete without the most annoying and abrasive private eye jumping in on the action. And you may not think it’s possible but Vinnie has gotten even more offensive and disgusting in the years since he was last seen.

Max (Adam Rose)

Mac’s ex-boyfriend is back, but instead of selling illegal tests and research papers he’s now legit. Max is the owner of Neptune’s weed dispensary, How High Are You. That’s perfect for the Spring Break crowd, less so for snooty rich citizens trying to “clean up” the town.

Cliff McCormack (Daran Norris)

Everyone’s favorite baritone-voiced, ethically questionable attorney is back! He may not have morals but he’s great at what he does. Let’s just hope he’s working on the side of the good guys this time around.

Clarence Wiedman (Christopher B. Duncan)

Now here’s a fun surprise cameo no one saw coming. CW returns in a shocking moment that confirms he hasn’t stopped doing dirty work for Logan and Duncan, even all these years later. It’s a short appearance but totally worth it.

Parker Lee (Julie Gonzalo)

Logan’s ex-girlfriend from Hearst returns in the finale at a very serendipitous moment for LoVe. She’s doing well despite what sounds like a nasty divorce, and only wishes Veronica and Logan the best. Let’s just hope for her sake that Mercer’s appeal never goes through.

Jake Kane (Kyle Secor)

The finale also had two more surprise appearances, the first being Jake Kane, aka the father of Duncan and Lily. He’s doing pretty well for himself all these years later, even opening up a new high school named after him. You’d think he’d name it after his late daughter, but nope. It’s a monument to himself. Yikes, dude.

Principal Van Clemmons (Duane Daniels)

And the final surprise appearance is none other than Neptune High Principal Van Clemmons, who gives Jake Kane a very complimentary introduction at the new school’s dedication ceremony. At least he gets to interact with Veronica again for a super nostalgic moment.

Veronica Mars season 4 is now streaming in full on Hulu.

