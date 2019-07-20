Star Trek: Picard first full trailer released

Finally, Jean-Luc Picard is back in space.

The first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard shows Patrick Stewart reprising his beloved role as the moral authority former Starfleet admiral — and the surprise return of two major fan-favorites.

The cinematic trailer engaged fans with a lavish production and the return of Data (Brent Spiner) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

The trailer was revealed during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

“I called producers and asked if they had anybody for the role of Picard yet and they hung up on me,” Spiner joked. “I spoke to Patrick he said there’s a possibility, would you think about coming on this show and I said, ‘I don’t think could do that,’ and he started crying and couldn’t take it.”

The panel also revealed that Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) would also have on-camera roles in the first season.

The show co-stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.

Briones is revealed to be a lynchpin character in the trailer, a young woman who seeks out Picard. “She’s entering new and exciting chapter inner life and when a tragedy strikes it sends her on a journey to find Picard and find answers looking for help,” Briones says.

At one point on the panel, Stewart got emotional recalling how much the role means to him. “When we were shooting the last episode of the series Jonathan Frakes and I had a scene in the Ready Room and he said, ‘It was an honor Captain,’ and I was supposed to say, ‘the honor has all been mine’ and I couldn’t say it. The emotion … we tried again and again and I couldn’t get it. And that emotion is still right here on this platform and it’s not going to go away.”

Previously, executive producer Alex Kurtzman told EW about the show, “It’s an extremely different rhythm than [Star Trek: Discovery],” he said. “Discovery is a bullet. Picard is a very contemplative show. It will find a balance between the speed of Discovery and the nature of what Next Gen was, but I believe it will have its own rhythm. Without revealing too much about it, people have so many questions about Picard and what happened to him, and the idea we get to take time to answer those questions in the wake of the many, many things he’s had to deal with in Next Gen is really exciting. ‘More grounded’ is not the right way to put it, because season 2 of Discovery is also grounded. It will feel more… real-world? If that’s the right way to put it.”

The CBS All Access series premieres later this year.

