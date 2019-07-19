What to Watch this Weekend: The Queer Eye boys are back, plus the Big Little Lies season finale

Image zoom

Friday

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Jerry Seinfeld has not run out of famous comedians to chat with yet. In the sixth season of his Netflix show, Seinfeld kicks things off with this round’s biggest booking, Eddie Murphy, who the host spends most of the episode convincing to get back into standup comedy. The show at this point is self-aware enough to realize it’s a vehicle for Seinfeld to test drive hot cars and grab meals with some of the biggest stars in the world like Jamie Foxx, Seth Rogen, and Martin Short, but his familiarity with his guests gives the audience takeaways they wouldn’t be able to get on other interview shows.

Queer Eye

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Among the Kansas City, Mo.-area residents getting a make-better by Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan in season 4 are a lonely bachelor in his 60s, a former soldier helping homeless veterans, a single dad, and a former “bad boy” who’s paralyzed because of gun violence. But all of the fabulousness kicks off across the Missouri border in Illinois with Jonathan’s former high school teacher, Kathi, who hasn’t changed her hair — a “fiery red mullet,” according to an episode description provided by Netflix — in 30 years! —Gerrad Hall

Saturday

Restaurant Impossible

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network

Season Premiere

Robert Irvine is back for more restaurant/business makeovers, trying to help save an iconic restaurant in Chicago’s South Side in the premiere … with just two days and $10,000 to do so. Josephine’s Cooking, a beacon of the community for more than 30 years, is just a month away from closing. To keep that from happening, Robert has to convince Victor, the co-owner, to take the reins from his aging and headstrong mother, Josephine.

Sunday

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

After her brutal grilling last week, it’s Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) chance to turn the tables on Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) as she questions her about a tragic event from Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) childhood. Meanwhile, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) stresses that that big, little “he slipped” lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. National Geographic

Series Debut

As the title of the show suggests, Gordon Ramsay is traverses “uncharted” territory on food adventures to explore different cultures. Filmed across four continents in locations include Peru, Morocco, Laos, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii, Uncharted will feature Ramsay “unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes, and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered,” according to a description from NatGeo.

