What to Watch this Weekend: The Queer Eye boys are back, plus the Big Little Lies season finale

By EW Staff
July 19, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Friday

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere
Jerry Seinfeld has not run out of famous comedians to chat with yet. In the sixth season of his Netflix show, Seinfeld kicks things off with this round’s biggest booking, Eddie Murphy, who the host spends most of the episode convincing to get back into standup comedy. The show at this point is self-aware enough to realize it’s a vehicle for Seinfeld to test drive hot cars and grab meals with some of the biggest stars in the world like Jamie Foxx, Seth Rogen, and Martin Short, but his familiarity with his guests gives the audience takeaways they wouldn’t be able to get on other interview shows.

Queer Eye

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere
Among the Kansas City, Mo.-area residents getting a make-better by AntoniBobbyJonathanKaramo, and Tan in season 4 are a lonely bachelor in his 60s, a former soldier helping homeless veterans, a single dad, and a former “bad boy” who’s paralyzed because of gun violence. But all of the fabulousness kicks off across the Missouri border in Illinois with Jonathan’s former high school teacher, Kathi, who hasn’t changed her hair — a “fiery red mullet,” according to an episode description provided by Netflix — in 30 years! —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (season premiere) — Netflix
Last Chance U (season premiere) — Netflix
Dark Web (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
All or Nothing (featuring the Carolina Panthers) — Amazon Prime Video

10 p.m.
The UnXplained (series debut, host: William Shatner) — History

11 p.m.
Los Espookys (season finale) — HBO

Saturday

Food Network

Restaurant Impossible

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network

Season Premiere
Robert Irvine is back for more restaurant/business makeovers, trying to help save an iconic restaurant in Chicago’s South Side in the premiere … with just two days and $10,000 to do so. Josephine’s Cooking, a beacon of the community for more than 30 years, is just a month away from closing. To keep that from happening, Robert has to convince Victor, the co-owner, to take the reins from his aging and headstrong mother, Josephine.

What Else to Watch

9 p.m.
Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere) — TLC

10 p.m.
Restaurant Impossible: Revisited (series debut) — Food Network

Sunday

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale
After her brutal grilling last week, it’s Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) chance to turn the tables on Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) as she questions her about a tragic event from Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) childhood. Meanwhile, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) stresses that that big, little “he slipped” lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. National Geographic

Series Debut
As the title of the show suggests, Gordon Ramsay is traverses “uncharted” territory on food adventures to explore different cultures. Filmed across four continents in locations include Peru, Morocco, Laos, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii, Uncharted will feature Ramsay “unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes, and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered,” according to a description from NatGeo.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.
Big BrotherCBS

10 p.m.
EuphoriaHBO

*times are ET and subject to change

