The Witcher showrunner: People don't need the next Game of Thrones

“Is your show the next Game of Thrones?” is the tired question reporters have asked writers of fantasy TV shows for years. So we asked Netflix’s The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich (Daredevil) a different question: Does the huge popularity and recent pop culture dominance of GoT help or hurt a new fantasy series coming on the scene?

“I personally think it helps,” replied Hissrich. “People say to me all the time: ‘Do you think this show could be the next Game of Thrones?’ I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan. I don’t think people need ‘the next Game of Thrones.’ I think when people ask that they mean, ‘Can this show be as successful or renowned as Thrones’? God, I hope so. What Game of Thrones did is it showed the world that fantasy wasn’t just for a niche audience and fantasy could be acceptable for everyone and that these are stories of humans interacting with each other in a heightened world. I think Game of Thrones paved the way and I’m really grateful for that show.”

Both shows have panels at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday, with The Witcher having its first panel before the series debuts later this year while GoT is having its last panel coming off its final season.

The Witcher is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels (that also inspired a series of role-playing video games), is set in a land called The Continent which was invaded by demons from a parallel dimension that also gave rise to a breed of monster killers called Witchers. The tale follows Witcher Geralt (Cavill), sorceress Yennefer (Sherwood’s Anya Chalotra) and the mysterious young Ciri (newcomer Freya Allan), who come together to form an unlikely family of sorts.

