First Steven Universe The Movie trailer drops at Comic-Con

Steven Universe type Book

Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, Steven Universe‘s fearless leader Rebecca Sugar announced Steven Universe The Movie. This year at the convention, the showrunner unveiled its first trailer.

Cartoon Network’s TV movie, which will premiere this year before hitting DVD and Blu-ray, picks up with Steven (voiced by Zach Callison) and the Gem defenders two years in the future — where Steven has a neck! That little tidbit was revealed in Entertainment Weekly‘s exclusive first look at the poster, which also unveiled the shadowy threat descending upon Beach City.

Also announced during the Comic-Con panel with Sugar’s crew was the official premiere date: Sep. 2 on Cartoon Network.

In the footage, Steve just can’t wait to go home and spend some time with his friends, but change is coming for the heroes whether they want it or not. In drops said shadowy threat, an elastic foe with a clownish cackle and a contraption that will end all organic life on earth — that means people, too!

Experience the story behind the #StevenUniverseTheMovie! We'll have in-depth interviews with @RebeccaSugar and the Crewniverse, exclusive behind the scenes of the process, and best of all, Lion the cat 🙀 🌟💖 Full documentary will be included in the movie DVD! #CNatSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Hz2Wi7pIy2 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 19, 2019

Along with the trailer, the Comic-Con panel for Steven Universe The Movie screened behind-the-scenes footage of Sugar talking about the feature.

“The music is so important to the show,” she says. “I write songs specifically for my cast members and I like to ask them what kind of music that they like to listen to so that I’m writing songs that they’re excited to sing.”

Garnet (Estelle), Pearl (Deedee Magno), and Amethyst (Michaela Dietz) return for the feature, as well as a host of characters: Yellow Diamond (Patti LuPone), Bismuth (Uzo Aduba), White Diamond (Christine Ebersole), Blue Diamond (Lisa Hannigan), Peridot (Shelby Rabara), Sapphire (Erica Luttrell), Ruby (Charlyne Yi), Connie Maheswaran (Grace Role), Sadie (Kate Micucci), Lars (Matthew Boy), and Nanefua Pizza (Toks Olagundoye).

Steven Universe The Movie is also a musical, with original songs from Sugar in collaboration with Chance The Rapper, LuPone, Estelle, Aduba, Gallant, Aimee Mann, and more. During the panel, Sugar and some of the cast performed for the crowd, including “True Kinda Love” from the movie.

After its September debut on Cartoon Network, the movie will be released on DVD, which will include a “full documentary” on its creation.

Related content: