Orange Is the New Black producers pick the 13 episodes to watch before the final season

As Orange Is the New Black fans count down the days until the seventh and final season premieres July 26 on Netflix, they’re no doubt tempted to re-binge past seasons in preparation. Not everyone has time to watch 78 hours of television in a week, of course — but fortunately, creator Jenji Kohan and executive producer Tara Herrmann have selected 13 key episodes fans can rewatch as a prelude to Litchfield’s swan song. Check out the list below and get more binge suggestions from Netflix’s What to Watch account on instagram.

Season 1

Episode 1: “I Wasn’t Ready”

In which we meet upper-middle-class Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as she begins her 15-month sentence for carrying a suitcase of money 10 years earlier. Featured backstory: Piper

Episode 5: “The Chickening”

Piper sees, and becomes obsessed with catching, a chicken in the exercise yard. Featured backstory: Aledia (Elizabeth Rodriguez) and Daya (Dascha Polanco)

Season 2

Episode 2: “Looks Blue, Tastes Red”

Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) mother figure/mentor Vee (Lorraine Toussaint) arrives at Litchfield. Featured backstory: Taystee

Episode 4: “A Whole Other Hole”

Lorna (Yael Stone) takes a very dangerous detour while driving the prison van. Featured backstory: Lorna

Episode 12: “It Was the Change”

Vee’s rivalry with Red (Kate Mulgrew) heats up. Featured backstory: Taystee and Vee

Season 3

Episode 10: “A Tittin’ and a Hairin’”

Daya (Dascha Polanco) contemplates who should raise her baby while she’s in prison. Featured backstory: Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning)

Episode 12: “Don’t Make Me Come Back There”

Sophia (Laverne Cox) is attacked and beaten by two inmates. Featured backstory: Aleida and Daya

Season 4

Episode 12: “The Animals”

Poussey (Samira Wiley) dies after being restrained by a guard during a melee. Featured backstory: CO Bailey (Alan Aisenberg)

Season 5

Episode 6: “Flaming Hot Cheetos, Literally”

During a riot and hostage standoff, the governor sends the Litchfield inmates Flaming Hot Cheetos as a peace offering. Featured backstory: Taystee

Episode 13: “Storm-y Weather”

The riot ends in an explosive and bloody fashion.

Season 6

Episode 1: “Who Knows Better Than I”

The inmates are held in isolation as the prison authorities investigate the causes and perpetrators of the riot. Featured backstory: Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) and Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore)

Episode 8: “Gordons”

Aleida goes on a date with CO Hopper (Hunter Emery). Featured backstory: Taystee and Tamika Ward (Susan Heyward)

Episode 13: “Be Free”

Piper, Sophia, and Blanca (Laura Gomez) await release, while Taystee awaits the verdict in her murder trial. Featured backstory: Carol (Henny Russell) and Barb (Mackenzie Phillips)

