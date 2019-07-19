Logan Browning's Sam is done with Dear White People in season 3 trailer

A change is coming to Dear White People.

On Friday morning, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the hilarious satire’s upcoming third season, and if one thing’s clear, this semester won’t be like the others. The biggest departure is that campus firebrand Samantha White (Logan Browning) has given up her radio show Dear White People. In Sam’s absence, her best friend Joelle (Ashley Blaine Ferguson) has stepped up to host the opinionated broadcast and promises it’s the “same title, new spin.”

Other changes: Sam is “checked out”; former golden boy Troy (Brandon P. Bell) is working for Pastiche, the campus’ satirical and oft-problematic publication; Reggie (Marque Richardson) is dating Joelle; no one is showing up to Black Caucus meetings; supporting characters like Brooke (Courtney Sauls), Al (Jemar Michaels), and Kelsey (Nia Jervier) are receiving a bigger spotlight; and the show has traded its Love & Hip-Hop parody for a Queer Eye one called US of Gays.

“Is this some Black Mirror s–t? Everybody is acting so different from the traits they previously established!” exclaims Al in the trailer.

Replies Reggie, “People still care, but people change. If everyone stayed exactly the same, life would be tedious and predictable like the third season of a Netlfix show.” Boom roasted.

Watch the hilarious trailer — which also offers looks at Blair Underwood and Yvette Nicole Brown’s new characters — above.

Dear White People season 3 launches Aug. 2 on Netflix.

