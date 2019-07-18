How to look Younger: Unpacking the hair and makeup of Sutton Foster & co.

Eldo Ray Estes, the Emmy-winning makeup-department head of TV Land’s Younger, says he’s been “inundated” with makeup questions on Instagram since the show’s season 6 premiere on June 12. And it’s easy to see why: Set in the glossy New York publishing world, the show gives its stars plenty of opportunities to werk at work. “[Kelsey] is the boss now,” says hair-department head Annemarie Bradley-Sherron of Hilary Duff’s character, “so she’s more classic than trendy this season.” Read on for the go-to products used to create Kelsey & Co.’s accessibly glam looks.
Norman Jean Roy/TV Land
Debi Mazar
SABRINA LANTOS/TV LAND; Surratt Beauty
“Debi is a former makeup artist, so she has a lot of ideas when it comes to [Maggie’s] look,” says Estes. The one constant? The liquid liner for her signature cat-eye: “It’s the only one she uses.”
Diana’s look is all about power, and she “loves red MAC lipstick,” says Estes. As for her hair, “she tucks it in on the left and leaves the right free so she can peer out from behind it,” says Bradley-Sherron.
“Her character is dramatic and there’s not a lot of rules for her makeup,” says Estes, who says Bernard favors cruelty-free makeup from ILIA and Kosas. “She wears bright pinks and purples the other girls don’t wear.”
