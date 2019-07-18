How to look Younger: Unpacking the hair and makeup of Sutton Foster & co. By Clarissa Cruz ellipsis More Mail Email Print iphone Send Text Message Younger type TV Show Network TV Land Genre Comedy,

Romance Eldo Ray Estes, the Emmy-winning makeup-department head of TV Land’s Younger, says he’s been “inundated” with makeup questions on Instagram since the show’s season 6 premiere on June 12. And it’s easy to see why: Set in the glossy New York publishing world, the show gives its stars plenty of opportunities to werk at work. “[Kelsey] is the boss now,” says hair-department head Annemarie Bradley-Sherron of Hilary Duff’s character, “so she’s more classic than trendy this season.” Read on for the go-to products used to create Kelsey & Co.’s accessibly glam looks. Image zoom Norman Jean Roy/TV Land Debi Mazar Image zoom SABRINA LANTOS/TV LAND; Surratt Beauty “Debi is a former makeup artist, so she has a lot of ideas when it comes to [Maggie’s] look,” says Estes. The one constant? The liquid liner for her signature cat-eye: “It’s the only one she uses.” Surratt Auto-Graphique Liner in Chat Noir, $42 (surrattbeauty.com)

Image zoom TV LAND; KohGenDo Cosmetics

Estes says this foundation is why Liza looks more than a decade, well, younger: “It was created for HDTV. When the light hits it, it adds a real magic pop to the skin.”

KohGenDo Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, $70 (kohgendocosmetics.com)

Image zoom TV LAND; MAC Cosmetics

Diana’s look is all about power, and she “loves red MAC lipstick,” says Estes. As for her hair, “she tucks it in on the left and leaves the right free so she can peer out from behind it,” says Bradley-Sherron.

MAC Cosmetics Satin Lipstick in MAC Red, $18 (maccosmetics.com)

Molly Bernard

Image zoom TV Land; kosas.com

“Her character is dramatic and there’s not a lot of rules for her makeup,” says Estes, who says Bernard favors cruelty-free makeup from ILIA and Kosas. “She wears bright pinks and purples the other girls don’t wear.”

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow in 333, $28 (kosas.com)

Hilary Duff

Image zoom TV LAND; Pat McGrath

“Kelsey’s running the show, so she’s upped her look to be more sophisticated,” says Estes. That means “skin on point” and “glossier in the lip,” with soft pink and rose gold glosses by Pat McGrath.

Pat McGrath Lust: Gloss in Flesh Fantasy, $28 (patmcgrath.com)

