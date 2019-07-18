What to Watch on Thursday: Netflix's creepy thriller Secret Obsession

Image zoom

Secret Obsession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress Brenda Song stars in this thriller as a woman who’s in for a rude — and perhaps violent — awakening. She plays Jennifer Williams, an amnesiac who, after a terrible accident, regains consciousness under the care of a man (Mike Vogel) claiming to be her husband, Russell. After returning to their shared home, however, Jennifer suspects her guardian isn’t who he says he is — especially after she catches him digging an ominous-looking hole in their backyard during the middle of the night. She then enlists the help of a detective, played by Dennis Haysbert, who delves into Jennifer’s past to discover the true identity of the “new” Russell. —Gerrad Hall

Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on WE tv

East Coast and West Coast rap dominated the ’90s, but at the same time in Atlanta, producer Jermaine Dupri was helping to build Southern hip hop into its own formidable force. This one-hour documentary special tracks the ascendancy of So So Def Recordings, the record label Dupri founded in 1993, as he shepherded acts like Kris Kross, Xscape, and Da Brat. (At age 19, Dupri discovered Kris Kross at a local mall and produced their first album himself. The duo’s debut single went to No. 1.) Featuring interviews with Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Usher, and more, this doc is a riveting chronicle of how Dupri shaped Atlanta’s music culture and brought one of the very few black-owned labels to extraordinary success. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Love Island — CBS

9 p.m.

Family Food Fight — ABC

Hollywood Game Night — NBC

Live Rescue (new timeslot) — A&E

The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: Part 2 — Bravo

10 p.m.

Elementary (150th episode) — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change