Watch Christy Carlson Romano reunite with Even Stevens costars to reenact classic episode

Talk about an out-of-this-world reunion.

On the latest episode of Christy Carlson Romano‘s YouTube cooking series Christy’s Kitchen Throwback, the former Disney Channel star reunited with Even Stevens costars Lauren Frost and George Anthony Bell to recreate one of the show’s most classic scenes: the “We Went to the Moon in 1969” musical number.

The rebooted song-and-dance bit, which comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11’s successful moon landing, first aired on the Disney Channel on January 25, 2002, during the episode titled “Influenza: The Musical.”

The aptly titled episode followed Romano’s Ren Stevens as she battles the flu but insists on going to school anyways so she doesn’t diminish her perfect attendance record. Once there, she realizes she forgot about a presentation, so she makes one up on the spot about the 1969 moon landing. The day, which goes horribly, ends up being a daydream.

In the clip above, Frost and Bell reprise their roles of Ruby and Principal Wexler, respectively, for the song. Frost also joins Romano to cook lunar cheese.

True to its name, Christy’s Kitchen Throwback features Romano cooking with some of your favorite stars from the ’90s and early aughts, as well as today’s biggest YouTubers. Kim Possible‘s Will Friedle, Matilda‘s Mara Wilson, and Lizzie McGuire‘s Jake Thomas have all appeared on the show.

Christy’s Kitchen Throwback streams new episodes every Thursdays on Romano’s YouTube channel.

