Toni Collette and Merritt Wever are the new cop duo in Netflix's Unbelievable trailer

Netflix’s Unbelievable trailer (that’s the title of the limited series, not a descriptor even though it also fits) introduces these two Emmy winners as detectives Grace Rasmussen (Collette) and Karen Duvall (Wever) who come across two familiar-sounding cases.

Hundreds of miles away in a different state, Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), a teenage girl, filed a police report that claimed she was sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home. The police kept trying to poke holes in her story and ultimately determined she wasn’t credible and that there was no victim in this case.

Meanwhile, Grace and Karen discover two new rapes on their own turf with the same M.O. as Marie’s alleged attacker. Thus begins the search for a potential serial rapist.

Does this story already sound familiar? That’s because the series is based on the true events in T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article from ProPublica and The Marshall Project titled “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the radio episode of This American Life tackling this same subject, “Anatomy of Doubt.”

Oscar nominee Susannah Grant (she wrote the screenplay for 2000’s Erin Brockovich) co-directed said installment of This American Life with Lisa Cholodenko (High Art) and currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on Netflix’s Unbelievable.

Cholodenko also EPs the limited series with Katie Couric, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien, and the real-life Marie.

The trailer description comes with contact information for RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline for anyone who has experienced sexual violence in their lives. The number for the hotline is 800.656.HOPE (4673) and the website is online.rainn.org.

Unbelievable debuts on Netflix Sep. 13.

