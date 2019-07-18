Titans crew member killed during special effects testing

Image zoom Ken Woroner/Warner Bros.

A special effects coordinator has been killed after an accident during an off-site special effects test for the DC Universe show, Titans. Production on the show has been shut down for two days due to the incident, EW has confirmed.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” the show’s producers, Warner Bros. TV and DC Universe, said in a statement. “Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

According to TMZ, Appleby was hit in the head by a piece of metal during a stunt in which a car was being flipped. He reportedly died while he was being transported to the hospital.

Some of Appleby’s other special effects work includes 2018 Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, It, and the upcoming It Chapter 2.

Titans is currently in production on its second season. The show, which is based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans, stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, and Alan Ritchson as young heroes who band together to thwart evil forces.

