Ted Danson is going from the Bad Place to an even scarier place: L.A. politics.

The star of The Good Place will headline an upcoming NBC comedy created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The series centers on a rich businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for non-altruistic reasons. After he wins unexpectedly, he is faced with the reality of governing, and has to “figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population,” according the show’s logline

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” Fey and Carlock, who created 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, said in a statement.

NBC has given the show a straight-to-series order.

The Good Place enters its final season this fall. Danson — who starred in such shows as Cheers, Becker, and Damages — is nominated for his second Emmy as reforming Bad Place architect Michael. It’s his 13th nod as Outstanding Lead Actor, a category in which he’s won twice.

