Watch Tan France give Pete Davidson a John Mulaney makeover

Queer Eye type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

Ever wondered what Pete Davidson would look like with a John Mulaney makeover? Tan France is here to show you.

On the latest episode of Dressing Funny, the web series in which France gives Netflix stars makeovers, the comedian is given a couple of new looks by the Queer Eye fashion guru.

The episode kicks off with Davidson and France snuggling in a hotel room bed, bathrobes and all, before the two men get into some serious fashion talk. While France browses through potential looks for the Saturday Night Live comedian, they discuss everything from B.D.E. to Davidson’s complexion and eyes. “It’s embarrassing,” says Davidson of the certain energy that gripped the internet last year. “But I guess it’s better than the other way around.” Since the guys agree it’s a good problem to have, France picks out a pair of pants that “highlight” that, um, issue as Davidson dons a pair of grey sweatpants and a pink jacket. “It’s a nice lunch outfit,” the comedian says. “A very very f—able outfit.”

Next up France opts for a more formal look or a “John Mulaney look,” if you will and Davidson slips into an expensive-looking suit and turtleneck. Despite being surprised the suit works for him, he perhaps doesn’t show it the respect it’s due when he digs into a burger while suited up and suggests using the jacket as a napkin.

Watch the video above to see if the suit survived and what look Davidson dubbed the “Danny Zuko of today.”

Related content: