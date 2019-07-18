She's Gotta Have It canceled by Netflix after 2 seasons, Spike Lee to shop series elsewhere

After two seasons, Spike Lee’s series adaptation of his film She’s Gotta Have It has been canceled by Netflix. A representative for the streamer confirmed the news to EW on Wednesday.

The announcement comes less than two months after the show’s second season was released. Lee is expected to shop the series elsewhere.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

Image zoom David Lee/Netflix

Starring DeWanda Wise as free-spirited artist Nola Darling, She’s Gotta Have It first aired November 2017. Lee directed every episode of the show, which consisted of 10 episodes in the first season and nine in the second installment. Anthony Ramos, Ilfenesh Hadera, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Fat Joe also starred in the show.

Lee’s next project for Netflix is Da 5 Bloods, a war drama about Vietnam veterans that will feature the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Giancarlo Esposito.

The cancellation follows Netflix’s report that the company’s second-quarter saw a loss in U.S. subscribers, the first time in eight years. The streamer blamed price increases and a weak content slate for the disappointing earnings.

