Nash Bridges type TV Show Network CBS Genre Crime

Nash Bridges is gearing up to hit the streets of San Francisco again.

USA Network is in the early stages of reviving the late-’90s CBS drama starring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin, EW has confirmed.

Johnson has agreed to reprise his role as Nash Bridges, an inspector turned captain who worked in the Special Investigations Unit of the San Francisco Police Department with unretired inspector Joe Dominguez (Marin). He is the first cast member to sign on, and it is unclear which other stars of the original series might join the series.

The action would resume with Nash still running the SIU and trying to adjust to a city in transition, as well as a new boss. The revival, which USA Network is developing with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, will be co-created by Bill Chais (Designated Survivor) and Johnson, who serve as executive producers alongside Marc Rosen (Sense8), according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

Nash Bridges creator Carlton Cuse will not be part of the new series, given that the Lost co-showrunner is tied to a deal at ABC Studios. Last year, Cuse and fellow producers including Glen Mazzara, Shawn Ryan, John Wirth, and Pam Veasey staged a Nash Bridges writers’ room reunion at the ATX Television Festival.

Johnson, who headlined Miami Vice, stars in HBO’s upcoming drama Watchmen.

Nash Bridges, which totaled 122 episodes, ran from 1996 to 2001, and joins an exhaustively long list of shows that have come back to life through a revival or reboot.

