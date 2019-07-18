Revlon just launched two Mrs. Maisel-inspired lipsticks sets, and they’re nothing short of marvelous

Get ready, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans! Some vintage Pyrex, a retro hat, and these new lipsticks are all you need to channel your best and most glamorous Midge Maisel vibes.

Revlon just launched two new sets of its popular Super Lustrous lipstick in shades inspired by the looks and characters in the hit Amazon show, and we have a feeling that the makeup maven herself would totally approve. Each collection features a trio of limited-edition lipsticks that won’t cost you more than $20.

Image zoom Amazon

The new “Take the Stage Reds” array features three bold and creamy hues — Fire & Ice, Certainly Red, and Cherries in the Snow, which fans will remember Midge recommending to a B. Altman customer in season two of the show.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it! Revlon Take the Stage Reds Limited Edition Lipstick Set, $18.99 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com

The “Stand-Up Nudes” lip kit also comes with three versatile shades including mauve-y “Pink Truffle,” sheer “Blushing Mauve,” and the pearlized “Rum Raisin” — another color mentioned in the second season.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it! Revlon Stand-Up Nudes Limited Edition Lipstick Set, $18.99 (orig. $19.99) on amazon.com

Each set is Prime-eligible (hello, free shipping!). What’s more, Prime members can even score 40 percent off their favorite set, bringing it down to under $12, with the Subscribe and Save coupon featured in the listing.

These lip colors are all a part of Revlon’s top-rated Super Lustrous collection, which has racked up over 1,800 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers love the product’s long-lasting, moisturizing formula, which features vitamin E and avocado oil, and it’s affordable price point. In fact, several claim it’s even better than similar lipsticks from high-end brands that cost double or triple. No wonder Midge is a Revlon fan.

Add your favorite to your cart and your beauty bag will instantly feel more fabulous — no trip to B. Altman’s makeup counter required!

Related content: