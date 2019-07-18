Every episode of Mad About You headed to Spectrum ahead of revival

Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mad About You type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Ahead of Spectrum Originals’ limited-series Mad About You revival, all 164 episodes of the sitcom’s initial run will be available free on demand exclusively to Spectrum subscribers beginning Aug. 1, the company announced Thursday.

Originally aired from 1992 to 1999, Mad About You starred Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as a married couple living in New York City, finding the humor in everyday situations. The show ran on NBC as part of the iconic Must See TV programming block.

Mad About You was famously tied to Friends through actress Lisa Kudrow, who had a recurring role on the show as the waitress Ursula before landing the part of Phoebe Buffay. Ursula and Phoebe were made to be twins, leading to Kudrow bouncing between both shows.

For the Spectrum Originals revival, Reiser and Hunt will return as Paul and Jamie Buchman, who now find themselves as empty-nesters. The revival will debut later this year, around the winter holidays.

