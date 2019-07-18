Jimmy Kimmel translates Cardi B, Offest lyrics for old people

Press press press press press. Cardi B don’t need no press. But she doesn’t mind a good late show appearance.

Accompanying her husband Offset, the “Money” rapper and Hustlers movie star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week for another round of New Lyrics for Old People, in which host Jimmy Kimmel attempts to translate rap lyrics for old people.

Something tells us Kimmel wasn’t fully prepared to learn the meaning behind Cardi’s line, “Mouth still say what it wants to/P— still wet like a big b—” in the song “Clout.”

He thought it meant, “I believe in free speech and I am sexually aroused.” That’s not it.

“You ever heard that, like, big girls have better vaginas than skinny girls?” Cardi asked. “Yeah, they say that. They say that and that’s what I meant.”

As the bit went on, Kimmel got better and better until he was able to decipher the overall theme of “Clout.” He posited, “There are a lot of people who are trying, really, to take some of your fame by taking shots at you and you guys have had enough of it.”

All of Kimmel’s high school English classes were put to good use, we see.

