Jeremy Jordan returning for Supergirl season 5

Jeremy Jordan is making his long-awaited return to Supergirl.

After exiting The CW’s superhero series back in season 3, the Broadway star is coming back this season as Winn Schott, Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) BFF and resident tech expert. EW has confirmed that he will appear in three episodes in the back half of season 5, a.k.a. after the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Fans remember that Winn left National City (and all his friends and superhero team) to go on an adventure in the future with Mon-El (Chris Wood) and the Legion of Super-Heroes. While Mon-El returned to the present last season, Winn didn’t come with him. Why he’s coming back now and how he’ll return are being kept under wraps, but if it has anything to do with the fallout from the “Crisis” then it should be good.

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

After reports surfaced last fall that Supergirl was planning to bring Jordan back onto the series as Winn once his Broadway show, American Son, wrapped in January, he didn’t end up making any season 4 appearances (despite promising that he’d return at some point that season).

“We love Jeremy Jordan, we love Winn,” showrunner Robert Rovner told EW earlier this year. “It looks like, in terms of our storytelling, something we’d like to do at the beginning of next season as opposed to this season. We have a lot of stories that coincided with his availability at the end of the play. We don’t want to short shrift Jeremy or the character. So, we think it’s something that’s better served in season 5.”

Looks like those plans ended up working out this time around.

Supergirl season 5 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Entertainment Tonight first reported this news.

