Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jason Schwartzman join Fargo season 4 cast

Ben Whishaw has one more thing to celebrate this week, after being nominated for his first Primetime Emmy Award for A Very English Scandal on Tuesday. Whishaw has joined the season four cast of the FX drama Fargo, it was announced on Thursday.

Joining Whishaw, who will portray Rabbi Milligan, on the cast when the series returns in 2020 is musician Andrew Bird, who will be making his acting debut in the role of Thurman Smutney.

Rounding out the cast are Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E’myri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder.

It was announced last year that comedian Chris Rock would be starring in the Emmy Award-winning series created by Noah Hawley.

Season four will be set in 1950 at the end of two American migrations when southern Europeans and African-Americans migrated to cities like New York and Chicago. And in Kansas City, Missouri, two crime syndicates—one Italian and one African American—struck a difficult accord in order for there to be peace. Each leader will surrender their youngest son to the other, to be raised as part of a peace treaty.

FX calls it a story about immigration, assimilation, and the things people do for money.

Shooting will begin in Chicago this fall.

