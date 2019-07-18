Image zoom We Are Who We Are/Instagram

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is the latest filmmaker to enter the TV business.

HBO announced on Thursday that they’ve teamed up with Sky and Guadagnino for a new drama series titled We Are Who We Are.

The cast was also announced via the show’s Instagram page. It includes Chloe Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Alice Braga (Queen of the South), and Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam).

We Are Who We Are centers on two American teenagers living on an American military base in Italy. The show will explore friendship, first love, and the pain of being a teenager, as the characters grow up in a small slice of the United States in the middle of Italy.

Guadagnino will serve as the show’s writer, director, and showrunner. Filming for the eight-episode season will begin at the end of July in Italy.

HBO has had a successful partnership with Sky before, producing The Young Pope, the limited series starring Jude Law that has a continuation called The New Pope coming to the network soon as well.

