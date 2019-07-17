What to Watch on Wednesday: Final season premiere of Suits and the debut of its spin-off Pearson

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Suits

Image zoom Ian Watson/USA Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on USA

Season Premiere

The fast-paced drama about a Manhattan corporate law firm and the escapades of the legendary attorneys that populate it returns for its ninth and final season. This time around, name partners Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and their secretary-turned-COO Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) continue to tackle corporate cases head-on, with the fate or their firm at stake. Fans, rejoice: Original cast-member Patrick J. Adams, who exited at the end of season 7, is set to make a guest appearance as the brilliant Mike Ross in episode 5 (airing Aug. 14)! —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

Pearson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Series Debut

The end of Suits marks the beginning of Pearson, USA’s new legal drama following powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she’s introduced to the corrupt world of Chicago politics. Pearson promises the same quick, witty dialogue and moral quandaries as its predecessor, but with higher stakes: the livelihoods of the men and women of Chicago. (Watch the first 5 minutes of the premiere, above.) —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

The Handmaid’s Tale

Image zoom Jasper Savage/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Who’s ready for a bottle episode? June and the handmaids reel from the shocking conclusion to last week’s episode, with all hands on deck to save Ofmatthew’s baby, while Janine and Lydia try coming to terms after their explosive confrontation with one another. —David Canfield

Related content:

Almost Ready

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Docuseries Debut

A few weeks ago, Pretty Little Liars and YOU star Shay Mitchell announced on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant. She also revealed that fans can follow her pregnancy journey on Almost Ready, a YouTube series that will post every other Wednesday, and its birth debut is finally here. The series will illuminate the struggles of her changing body and the difficult months she spent keeping her pregnancy secret from the press and the public. Although Almost Ready promises to deal with some difficult topics like body image and loneliness, it also won’t shy away from Mitchell’s more fun and lighthearted nature. “Now I can do this,” she jokes at the end of the trailer as, hands full with a cookie and a drink, she closes the car door with her pregnant stomach. —Caroline Tew

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

MasterChef (it’s former winner Gerron Hurt’s wedding!) — Fox

9 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

10 p.m.

Younger — TV Land

*times are ET and subject to change