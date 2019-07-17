Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa to guest on The Simpsons: First look

The Simpsons type TV Show Network Fox Genre Animated,

Comedy

Jason Momoa is entering a new realm: Springfield.

The Game of Thrones alum and Aquaman star will get animated and guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. Jason Momoa will assume the role of… Jason Momoa, who appears at the San Castellaneta festival (a wink to Homer voice actor Dan Castellaneta), EW has learned. “He is the celebrity that shows up and talks about this legend of this saint who was ground up and martyred and became the origin of modern-day pistachio ice cream,” says Simpsons executive producer Al Jean. “He tells this very gruesome story — and then Patty and Selma want him to sign their boobs and he runs away.”

Image zoom Speed Media/Getty Images, Fox/The Simpsons

As you can see in this first look at the Simpsonized version of Momoa — who stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama See — the actor is in fine form. For the record, the Simpsons producers were thrilled to have him — that is, once they could pin him down for a recording session. “We would hear, ‘Oh, he’s filming on a top of a mountain or he’s filming under the water,'” says Jean with a chuckle. “It was hard to get him in a studio that was within the terrestrial realm.”

The episode also features a guest appearance by Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who plays a lawyer in Fat Tony’s orbit.

The Simpsons will host a panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday before returning to Fox in September with the season 31 premiere. John Mulaney and Dr. Jane Goodall are among the other celebrities on the guest roster.

Image zoom Fox/The Simpsons

Related content: