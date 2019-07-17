Showtime taps Alicia Keys, Pasek and Paul, and more to produce untitled musical drama series

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Showtime announced Wednesday that they’ve teamed up with a pack of all-stars to make an untitled musical drama series.

Multiple Grammy winner Alicia Keys will join the Oscar-winning The Greatest Showman team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to executive produce the complex family drama set in Detroit, weaving storylines between 1959 and present-day as a young musician uncovers a mystery after moving back to their childhood home.

Filling out the production team is veteran theater and film producer Marc Platt, director/producer R.J. Cutler (Nashville), and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Grease Live!). Kyle Jarrow, writer of the well-received The SpongeBob Musical will write the show and executive produce it as well.

Pasek and Paul are confirmed to be contributing music to the show, and — after past wins at the Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys — possibly secure an EGOT.

Explaining his decision to pick up the show, Showtime Networks President Gary Levine says “We have always been intrigued by the prospect of doing a Showtime musical series, but only if the songs could add to the depth and complexity of a great character drama. Nobody does that better than Pasek and Paul and Marc Platt…so when they came to us along with a global superstar like Alicia, a talented writer like Kyle, and excellent producers like Adam and R.J., we were all in.”

No casting decisions have been announced and it is unclear when the show will air, but it’s been picked up straight to series.

