Whether it’s singing, acting, stand-up comedy, or hosting Beat Shazam, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is a man of many talents.

In an exclusive clip (above) from the newest season of Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, host Jerry Seinfeld laughs as the former In Living Color star show off his knack for impressions by imitating fellow comedian, and past guest on the show, Dave Chappelle.

Sitting in a café booth, an animated Foxx jokes that the key to nailing the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recipient is “he always uses a very intelligent word to go with his hood [talk].”

In addition to Foxx, the sixth season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee features Seinfeld talking to Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Martin Short, Sebastian Maniscalco, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

The sixth season of Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee debuts July 19 on Netflix.

