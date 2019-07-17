Gossip Girl reboot a go at HBO Max

You know you STILL love me. XOXO.
The Upper East Side’s favorite bitchy blogger is returning in a reboot of the iconic teen series Gossip Girl scheduled to stream on HBO Max.
The original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will return to executive producer the series while Josh Safran (Smash), who wrote and produced on the original series, will showrun this latest version.
Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo will also executive produce.
The original Gossip Girl, based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar, aired on The CW from 2007-2012 and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. It also launched its young cast, including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, into stardom.
It’s unclear whether any of the original cast will return for the 10 episode initial order.
