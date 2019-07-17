Carpool Karaoke: The Series announced its season 3 return with a supercut trailer of its past guests belting out Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The show, which will return to the Apple TV app, has already resumed production with the filming of an episode featuring the Stranger Things cast.

The show debuted in 2017 as an offshoot of the Carpool Karaoke segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. The first episode featured Corden and Will Smith together in the car, and subsequent installments have included pairings like Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey doing “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and Tyra Banks and Lil Yachty taking on “Forever Young.”

One of the show’s most popular episodes features Game of Thrones‘ stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams doing their best Stark impressions, so it makes sense that the third season is bringing together the cast from another one of TV’s hottest franchises. Stranger Things recently premiered its third season on July 4, and there’s no doubt that we’ll be talking about it throughout the year.

Corden became the most-nominated person when nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday, earning six nods including Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category for Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Show creators Corden and Ben Winston executive produce the series along with Eric Pankowski.

