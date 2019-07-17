Awkwafina's been making her family laugh since she was 6, according to her grandmother

Awkwafina is a total grandma’s girl and she wants the world to know it! The Crazy Rich Asians star visited the Today show on Wednesday and brought Grandma-fina, as she likes to call her, on stage to chat with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

“When she was about six-years-old, she started making us laugh,” proud Grandma-fina said when asked if she always knew Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, would someday become a star. “Then, every time we get together as a big family, she’d make us laugh and roll on the floor.”

She added, “I’m glad I still live to watch her.”

The pair became even closer when Awkwafina was working on her dramatic debut The Farewell, opening nationwide on August 2. In the film, she plays a Chinese-American woman who returns to China after her grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Later in the interview, Sunday’s Today host Willie Geist came out to present Grandma-fina with a bouquet of flowers.

“My name’s Willie. I met your wonderful granddaughter last week when we were talking about this movie, and she thought we should meet,” he said as he gave her the sweet gift. “So here we are.”

Watch the full clip of the meeting above.

