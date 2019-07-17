Apple TV is sending Snoopy into space

Snoopy is going into space!

Apollo 11 may have landed on the moon 50 years ago this week, but on Wednesday, Apple announced they’re sending Snoopy into orbit with their upcoming Peanuts animated series Snoopy in Space.

It’s been 50 years since the first man walked on the moon. Now, it’s a dog’s turn. #SnoopyInSpace is coming this fall to #Apple TV+, only on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/uAcS8nKKgy — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) July 17, 2019

The Apple TV series will follow Snoopy as his dreams of being an astronaut become a reality when he finds himself chosen for an elite mission into space, after he and Woodstock tag along with the Peanuts gang on a field trip to NASA. Soon enough, Snoopy and Woodstock are fulfilling their dreams of astronaut training and space travel, while Charlie Brown and the rest of the group assist their friends from mission control. Who said dogs couldn’t dream big?

The animated series is set to debut on Apple’s new video subscription service Apple TV+ this fall. The platform will feature original shows, movies, and documentaries and launches this fall in the Apple TV app.

Image zoom Apple TV

Related content: