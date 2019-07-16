What to Watch on Tuesday: ABC goes behind the scenes of Disney’s live-action The Lion King remake

Image zoom

The Lion King special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Robin Roberts and ABC News are taking viewing behind the scenes of Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King in this special, which will look back on the 1994 animated classic and offer an inside look at the July 19 movie, including the debut of an unreleased scene. Roberts will also sit down with some of the new cast (Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor) and director Jon Favreau, who all discuss what it means for them to be part of this international hit, as well as original voice actors Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Irons, plus Elton John, who co-wrote and performed songs in the original film and contributes to the new one. —Gerrad Hall

The 100

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

The fight for Clarke’s mind rages on as she searches for mysterious cult leader Gabriel with Josephine still locked inside her brain, battling for dominance. But all that psychological action pales in comparison to the long-awaited reunion of the Blake siblings as Bellamy and Octavia finally come face-to-face once again in The CW’s sci-fi epic. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Image zoom Allyson Riggs/Netflix

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Stranger Things star David Harbour stars in this, well, strange new mockumentary, just 20 minutes long, where he finds lost footage from his father’s televised stage play Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. In this over-the-top, melodramatic tale, Harbour, playing an exaggerated version of himself, explores his family’s acting lineage and the legacy of his father, who Harbour also portrays. There are “more twists than Stranger Things,” as a quote in the trailer attributed to Harbour says. —Gerrad Hall

